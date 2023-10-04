Victoria Beckham Breaks Silence on Husband David's Alleged Affair

David and Victoria Beckham have broken their silence on the soccer star's alleged 2004 affair with Rebecca Loos.

During emotional interviews in the final episode of a new four-part Netflix Documentary titled "Beckham," the couple opened up about the alleged infidelity, which they have vehemently denied.

All eyes were on the pair when David Beckham made the conferential move from Manchester United to Real Madrid. At the time, the media painted a picture of an estranged couple, with Victoria Beckham, formerly of the Spice Girls, seemingly reluctant to go.

Then Loos claimed in the now-defunct newspaper News of the World that she and David Beckham had a three-month affair. While the claims were never corroborated and were dismissed by Beckham as "ludicrous," the allegations stirred a media frenzy.

"It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage," Beckham said in the documentary, according to the Independent.

"I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was. And how it affected me," Victoria added in a separate interview for the documentary.

She went on to confirm to interviewer Fisher Stevens that it was the most challenging time in her marriage.

"It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us. And here's the thing, we were against each other, if I'm being completely honest," she said.

"Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain it didn't really feel like we had each other either. And that's sad."

David Beckham admitted that he did not know how their relationship survived the drama.

"I don't know how we got through it in all honesty. Victoria's everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult," he said. "But we're fighters. And at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately, it's our private life.

"There were some days I would wake up and think, how am I gonna go to work, how am I gonna walk onto that training pitch, how am I gonna look as though nothing's wrong?" he continued. "I felt physically sick every day when I opened my eyes — how am I gonna do this?'"

In 2004, Real Madrid allowed Beckham to take time off to join his wife and their children in Switzerland for a ski trip after the allegations were made public.

Loos meanwhile, has since moved to Norway, where she met her current husband, Dr. Sven Christjar Skaiaa, on the reality show "71 Degrees North." They now have two young sons, Magnus and Liam.