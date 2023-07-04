Kaitlin Olson Laughs Off Cheating Rumors About Husband

Actor Kaitlin Olson made light of reports that her husband Rob McElhenney had cheated on her.

Speculation recently emerged that their marriage was on the rocks after McElhenney allegedly had an affair while in Wales — claims that Olson laid to rest in a quirky tweet.

"It was me who had the affair. But it was not with someone from Wales," she wrote. "It was with a whale. I've always loved whales. They're the bosses of the ocean and I'm attracted to power. We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time."

McElhenney also responded to the rumor on Twitter by sharing Olson's tweet.

"Sad to admit that the rumor is true," he wrote along with a red broken heart emoji. "However some of the details are…. incorrect."

Olson and McElhenney started dating in 2006 after meeting on the set of "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" and got married in 2008. They have two sons: Axel Lee, 12, and Leo Grey, 11.

McElhenney has been open about their relationship in the past. In 2020, as a heartfelt tribute to Olson on her 44th birthday, he took to Instagram to say that he would feel utterly "lost" without her.

"Instagram relationships seem to be perfect. We don’t have one of those. It’s messy and hard and wonderful and boring and sweet and exciting and miserable and joyous," he wrote, adding: "I don’t know much but I know this ... I am lost without you," according to the Independent.

During a joint appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in August 2022, McElhenney told his wife, "We’ve had our ups and downs [...] And I can tell you that I love you more now than I did 14 years ago.

"As hard as it is sometimes, just like in any relationship, I will keep showing up and doing my best because I love you so much," he added.