×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nick benedict | soap actor | dead | all my children

Nick Benedict, 'All My Children' Alum, Dead at 76

By    |   Thursday, 20 July 2023 12:48 PM EDT

Soap veteran Nick Benedict, known for his work on "All My Children" and "The Young and the Restless," has died at age 76.

His death was confirmed in an online obituary as well as by Jake's Steakhouse, located in Tehachapi, California, where Benedict's wife Ginger works.

"Nick Benedict's birthday was July 14. He went to be with the Lord this day. Please pray for Ginger," the steakhouse wrote in a Facebook post dated July 15. 

The venue also shared a link to a GoFundMe campaign that was set up shortly before Benedict's death. As the page noted, the actor had emergency spinal cord surgery earlier this month and he was later admitted to hospice.

"Nick Benedict, was in the Navy, an actor, musician and painter. Ginger and Nick have been married for 22 years," the GoFundMe page reads. "Both have been part of the Tehachapi community for many years."

Benedict received emergency spinal cord surgery on July 2. Two days later he was admitted to hospice. He was paralyzed from the neck down. 

"They live in Arizona and Ginger travels back and forth. To say this is a stressful situation is not saying enough," continued the description of the page, which was set up to help the couple with bills, food, and medical expenses.

One donor recalled working on the set of "All My Children" as a cameraman and getting to know Benedict. 

"What a cool guy. Mingled with the crew. Just a regular guy," the donor shared.

"We have known Ginger and Nick since moving to Bear Valley 19 years ago. They were such a part of the community in every way, and always great fun. So sorry!" added another donor.

Benedict's career is defined in part by his role as Phil Brent, one of Erica Kane's (Susan Lucci) husbands, in "All My Children" from 1973 to 1977, according to People. In recognition of his performance on the soap opera, he earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series in 1979.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Benedict also made appearances in other soap operas, including "The Young and the Restless," where he portrayed Victor's rival, Michael Scott, and "Days of Our Lives," where he played Curtis Reed. Additionally, he had a role in the soap "Santa Barbara."

Benedict's other acting credits include "The Dukes of Hazard," "The Fall Guy" and "Knots Landing."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Soap veteran Nick Benedict, known for his work on "All My Children" and "The Young and the Restless," has died at age 76.
nick benedict, soap actor, dead, all my children
399
2023-48-20
Thursday, 20 July 2023 12:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved