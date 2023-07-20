Nick Benedict, 'All My Children' Alum, Dead at 76

Soap veteran Nick Benedict, known for his work on "All My Children" and "The Young and the Restless," has died at age 76.

His death was confirmed in an online obituary as well as by Jake's Steakhouse, located in Tehachapi, California, where Benedict's wife Ginger works.

"Nick Benedict's birthday was July 14. He went to be with the Lord this day. Please pray for Ginger," the steakhouse wrote in a Facebook post dated July 15.

The venue also shared a link to a GoFundMe campaign that was set up shortly before Benedict's death. As the page noted, the actor had emergency spinal cord surgery earlier this month and he was later admitted to hospice.

"Nick Benedict, was in the Navy, an actor, musician and painter. Ginger and Nick have been married for 22 years," the GoFundMe page reads. "Both have been part of the Tehachapi community for many years."

Benedict received emergency spinal cord surgery on July 2. Two days later he was admitted to hospice. He was paralyzed from the neck down.

"They live in Arizona and Ginger travels back and forth. To say this is a stressful situation is not saying enough," continued the description of the page, which was set up to help the couple with bills, food, and medical expenses.

One donor recalled working on the set of "All My Children" as a cameraman and getting to know Benedict.

"What a cool guy. Mingled with the crew. Just a regular guy," the donor shared.

"We have known Ginger and Nick since moving to Bear Valley 19 years ago. They were such a part of the community in every way, and always great fun. So sorry!" added another donor.

Benedict's career is defined in part by his role as Phil Brent, one of Erica Kane's (Susan Lucci) husbands, in "All My Children" from 1973 to 1977, according to People. In recognition of his performance on the soap opera, he earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series in 1979.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Benedict also made appearances in other soap operas, including "The Young and the Restless," where he portrayed Victor's rival, Michael Scott, and "Days of Our Lives," where he played Curtis Reed. Additionally, he had a role in the soap "Santa Barbara."

Benedict's other acting credits include "The Dukes of Hazard," "The Fall Guy" and "Knots Landing."