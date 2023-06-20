Trevor Noah to Launch Original Spotify Podcast

Former "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah will soon have his own original, weekly podcast on Spotify.

Set to launch later this year, the show will focus on "the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment," according to Mashable. The podcast was announced at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, where Noah and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek discussed the new project.

"It's really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we'll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world's most fascinating people," said Noah. "We'll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced, so you definitely want to join us for every episode."

Julie McNamara, Spotify head of Global Podcast Studios, described Noah as "one of the world's most brilliant and distinctive voices."

"We are excited to collaborate with Trevor to create an original podcast that seamlessly combines his unique humor, insightful commentary, and consummate interview skills on a global scale," said McNamara.

Noah hosted "The Daily Show" for seven years but shocked fans when he announced his departure last year. The South African-born comedian, who built a career in stand-up comedy before relocating to the U.S. in 2011, later explained his decision during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"I think everybody has gone through a period of looking at their lives. Every single person. We were in our apartments for two years; the world changed," Noah said, according to Newsweek. "We experienced collective grief.

"I think if you don't look at your life, and think about what you'd like to do differently, then you haven't experienced what we've all experienced, and so I think this is a joyous thing."

He continued: "I don't take anything for granted anymore. I don't believe that life is a given. I don't assume that things will come to me. And so, I just go, This is it. This is the time, and leave when people say, 'Why are you leaving?' Because imagine if it was the other way around. I go like, I'm leaving, and people are like, Yeah."

Noah debuted as host of "The Daily Show" on Sept. 28, 2015, and went on to host well over 1,000 shows. He hosted his final show Dec. 8.

"I'm so excited to do everything. I didn't get to travel as much doing stand-up around the world. I'm excited," he said. "I used to go to a country, and I would be there for weeks on end, I would learn the parts of the language or learn about the culture and I'd do a show based around that.

"I'm going to get back to doing that. Producing, you know? Like just working behind the camera, working on different ideas. Going back home spending more time with family in South Africa. Everything, is what I'm going to be doing."