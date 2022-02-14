×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trevor noah | white house | correspondents dinner

Trevor Noah to Headline White House Correspondents' Dinner

Trevor Noah wearing a suit
Trevor Noah attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, California, on Sept. 19, 2021. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Monday, 14 February 2022 09:40 AM

Trevor Noah, the host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, will be the featured entertainer for the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on April 30.

It will be the first time the event, usually held annually, will take place since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who keeps us laughing — and thinking — four nights a week,” said a statement from Steven Portnoy, the association president and a reporter for CBS News Radio. “We can’t wait for him to help bring our 100-year Washington tradition ‘Back to Abnormal.’”

Noah is also scheduled to host this year's Grammy awards.

Although former President Donald Trump skipped the annual dinner during his term, the association suggested that President Joe Biden will be there.

The event, the association said in a press release, will “offer the first opportunity since 2016 for the press and the president to share a few laughs for a good cause.”

The dinner is normally attended by prominent journalists, politicians and celebrities, and it raises money for scholarships.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Trevor Noah, the host of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central, will be the featured entertainer for the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on April 30. It will be the first time the event, usually held annually, will take place since the start of the coronavirus...
trevor noah, white house, correspondents dinner
173
2022-40-14
Monday, 14 February 2022 09:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved