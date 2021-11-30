Family Rejects Travis Scott's Offer to Pay for Funeral of Astroworld's 9-Year-Old Victim

The family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who was the youngest among 10 to die at the Astroworld festival earlier this month, has rejected Travis Scott’s offer to pay for their funeral expenses.

In a letter to Scott's lawyer, Daniel Petrocelli, the family's attorney, Bob Hilliard, implied that the musician was in part responsible for the tragic event.

"Your client’s offer is declined," Hilliard wrote in the letter obtained by Rolling Stone. "I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy."

The offer was extended to Hilliard by Petrocelli on Nov. 24 — a day after Ezra was laid to rest at a funeral in Texas.

"Travis is devastated by the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival and grieves for the families whose loved ones died or were injured," Petrocelli wrote, according to Rolling Stone. "Travis is committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered and begin the long process of healing in the Houston community. Toward that end, Travis would like to pay for the funeral expenses for Mr. Blount’s son."

In his reply, Hilliard said Scott "must respect" that his own "devastation" could not compare to the pain Ezra's family was experiencing.

"To lose a child in the manner Treston [Ezra's father] lost Ezra compounds the pain," he wrote, via Rolling Stone. "As a parent, Treston cannot help but agonize over the terrible idea that Ezra’s last minutes were filled with terror, suffering, suffocation and worst of all surrounded by strangers, his dad unconscious underneath the uncontrolled crowd."

On Monday, Hilliard told Rolling Stone that Scott’s camp had reached out with the hopes of setting up an in-person meeting but that offer was also declined.

"With all due respect, no. This isn’t a photo-op story here," he said. "This is a 'who’s responsible and why' type of investigation. And he’s on the short list."

There have been almost 200 lawsuits filed against Scott, promoter Live Nation, and other parties involved in the Astroworld music festival. The parents of John Hilgert, the 14-year-old high school freshman who also died at the event, are among those suing Scott.

"No one should die going to a concert," attorney Richard Mithoff, who is representing the Hilgerts, said in a press release obtained by Insider. The lawsuit, which was seen by the outlet, alleges gross negligence on behalf of Scott and other Astroworld organizers and promoters, including Live Nation and Scoremore.