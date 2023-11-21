Travis Kelce Recalls How He Met Taylor Swift

NFL star Travis Kelce is opening up about when his relationship with Taylor Swift first began, saying that he had "somebody playing Cupid."

In a podcast earlier this year with his brother Jason, Kelce admitted that despite attending Swift's Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, he missed the opportunity to meet her.

The Kansas City Chiefs player recounted the aftermath in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal.

"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: 'Yo! Did you know he was coming?' I had somebody playing Cupid," the 34-year-old tight end said.

"She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out," he continued, adding that Swift's family may have pointed the singer in his direction.

"She'll probably hate me for saying this, but ... when she came to Arrowhead [Kansas City Chiefs' stadium], they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures ... in front of my locker."

They later had their first date on the East Coast.

"When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking," Kelce said, "so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there."

Over the past few months, Swift, 33, has been seen in the stands cheering for the Chiefs multiple times, leading to media speculation about their relationship. Further, they made a surprise joint appearance on the "Saturday Night Live" season premiere last month, with Kelce appearing in a skit that humorously referenced their romance, according to Sky News.

Speaking with The Wall Street Journal about the media attention, Kelce admitted that although he had "never dealt with it," he was also not "running away from any of it."

"The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life," he said of Swift.

"When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange."

Kelce went on to praise Swift as "hilarious" and "a genius," adding that they share similar values.

"Everybody knows I'm a family guy ... Her team is her family," he said. "Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley."