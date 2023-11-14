Taylor Swift Pleads With Fans Not to Throw Items at Stage

Taylor Swift is reminding fans not to through objects onto the stage — something that has become a dangerous trend in recent months.

The incident took place Sunday night during Swift's performance at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for her Eras Tour.

Swift was sitting at her piano during the Evermore set when a "present" thrown from the crowd landed beside her on stage.

"Just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage. Because if it's on the stage then a dancer can trip on it," she said, according to footage posted on social media platform X.

"I love that you bought presents and that is so nice, but just, can you please not throw them on the stage," she added, "I love you so much."

There have been several other events recently in which performers have been hit by objects deliberately thrown on stage by members of the audience.

Drake was hit in the arm with a cellphone while performing at Chicago's United Center in July, according to video footage obtained by Billboard.

Bebe Rexha and country music sensation Kelsea Ballerini encountered similar incidents during recent performances.

Rexha was struck in the face by a cellphone.

"I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny" the accused thrower, Nicolas Malvagna, later said according to a criminal complaint cited by the New York Post.

Meanwhile, Ballerini had to pause her concert after a bracelet thrown by a concertgoer hit her in the face.

In another incident, Ava Max was slapped by a fan who rushed on stage. Additionally, at the BST Hyde Park concert in London on June 25, a fan threw their mother's ashes onto the stage while Pink was performing.

"This is your mom?" Pink said as she picked up the bag, according to USA Today. "I don't know how I feel about this."

Adele paused one of her Las Vegas residency shows to address a troubling trend.

"Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f****** show etiquette at the moment?" the singer said to the audience, according to the Daily Mail.

"Throwing s*** on stage, have you seen them? I f****** dare you. I dare you throw something at me, I'll f****** kill you," she added.