Travis Kelce Fought 'Big Illness' Before Super Bowl

By    |   Thursday, 27 February 2025 12:02 PM EST

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, boyfriend of pop music icon Taylor Swift, was dealing with a "pretty big illness" before his team's Super Bowl loss on Feb. 9, according to reports.

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach shared the news during an upcoming episode of the NFL podcast The Insiders. Veach made it clear he wasn't "making excuses" for the Chiefs' loss, but acknowledged that Kelce was "battling a pretty big illness" before the game in New Orleans.

Veach joked that Kelce's condition didn't have much impact on the outcome, as the Philadelphia Eagles rolled to a 40-22 win.

Veach also addressed the growing speculation about Kelce, 35, possibly retiring. Asked if Kelce will return for the 2025 season, Veach said, "I think so. We anticipate Travis being back. We're excited to have Travis back."

Kelce previously addressed his future during the Feb. 12 episode of New Heights, the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, former NFL player Jason Kelce.

"I know everybody wants to know whether or not I'm playing next year, and right now, I'm just kicking everything down the road. I'm not making any crazy decisions," Travis Kelce said, according to People.

Jason Kelce said on the Feb. 21 episode of The Steam Room podcast that he believes Travis Kelcy has already decided on his future in the sport.

"I think Travis, I think he probably, in his heart, already knows what he wants to do," Jason Kelce said.

Zoe Papadakis

