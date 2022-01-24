'Mission Impossible' Sequels Postponed Again Due to COVID

The release dates for the next two "Mission Impossible" films have again been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance announced Friday that "Mission: Impossible 7" will now premiere July 14, 2023 instead of Sept. 20, 2022. "Mission: Impossible 8," which was previously set for July 2023, will open June 8, 2024, according to Fox News.

"After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic," the film companies announced in a joint statement.

Production on "Mission: Impossible 7" had to be stopped twice in 2020 — once at the start of the pandemic and then again in October after several crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Then, in 2021, filming was halted following positive COVID-19 tests among crew members.

Cruise has helped implement safety protocols to ensure the safety of his workers and reportedly paid "huge sums" of money for two robots to monitor the safety of cast and crew by ensuring they adhered to COVID-19 safety mandates, according to The Sun.

He also allegedly paid $700,000 in order for the film's cast and crew to live on cruise ships in order to maintain isolation, but it was not the only reason Cruise made headlines in recent years.

In 2020 all eyes were on the actor after he infamously blew up at colleagues for violating social distancing rules. In leaked audio, Cruise swears at the crew and then threatens to have them fired. Days later, several staffers quit after he had a second meltdown.

An insider speaking with People at the time said it was understandable why Cruise exploded.

"It's hard to [describe] how incredibly intense and focused he is on making every movie the absolute best possible," the source said. "The 'Mission: Impossible' movies are very special to him. They are 'his' movies. Tom helped set up the COVID protocol. Of course he takes it personally when the protocol is broken."

The insider added that, in all the years of filming the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, Cruise has never raised his voice.

"He is usually just laser-focused on filming," the source said. "This movie is very different though. He has to film while making sure everyone stays safe."