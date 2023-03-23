Tom Brady Posts About 'False Friends' After Gisele Interview

Tom Brady shared a cryptic message about enduring "the betrayal of false friends" hours after his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's interview with Vanity Fair addressing the disintegration of their marriage was released.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the NFL quarterback shared a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson that clarified the true meaning of success.

"What is success? To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends," the quote said.

The acclaimed essayist goes on to describe success as finding the "best in others" and to "leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or esteemed social condition."

Above the quote, Brady added three heart emojis.

In her Vanity Fair interview, Bündchen spoke openly about the end of her marriage to Brady and used it as an opportunity to dismiss multiple rumors including that she sought a divorce because Brady backed out of retirement to play football for one more season.

"That takes years to happen," she told the publication.

Bündchen went on to call the idea of leaving Brady because of his football career "the craziest thing I've ever heard."

"Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me," she said. "I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

Their marriage ending was not so clear-cut and simple.

"What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It's not so black and white," Bündchen said.

"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," she added. "When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn't mean you don't love the person.

"It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance."