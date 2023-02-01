×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brett favre | tom brady | nfl | retirement

Brett Favre to Newsmax: 'Reluctant Yes' Tom Brady's Retirement From NFL Permanent

(Newsmax/"Eric Bolling The Balance")

By    |   Wednesday, 01 February 2023 10:09 PM EST

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre told Newsmax on Wednesday night he believes — reluctantly — Tom Brady has retired from the NFL, even though Brady made a similar decision after the 2021 season before returning this past season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Favre told "Eric Bolling The Balance" he knows how hard it is to retire. Favre retired after the 2007 season with the Green Bay Packers, where he won a Super Bowl, before returning to play for the New York Jets in 2008 and retired after that season before returning to play for the Minnesota Vikings in 2009. After that season, he contemplated retiring but came back to play another season with the Vikings. Favre made his retirement permanent after the 2010 season.

Brady announced his decision to retire again Wednesday morning in a video on social media, saying, "I'm retiring. For good."

"I'm going to say a reluctant yes," Favre said when asked if Brady's retirement is permanent. "My gut, I would say, yes; but my gut told me that I was done two years in a row, and I came back. I mean, it's hard."

Brady, 45, was a quarterback on an NFL-record seven Super Bowl championship teams, six with the New England Patriots and one with Tampa Bay, in his 23-year-career. He holds virtually every major career NFL record for quarterbacks.

"You would think the more success and the longevity that he's had, it would be an easier decision [to retire]," Favre said. "I tend to think it becomes even harder."

Brady is set to join Fox Sports as a broadcast analyst for NFL games under a reported 10-year, $375 million contract. Favre said watching the game from the broadcasting booth is different from experiencing it as a player on the field.

"That transition into the next phase of your life, especially when he's done it for so long and done it at such a high level, the switch is going to be on and off just like that," Favre said. "I don't think that you can replace that high that you have on Sundays or Monday nights or Super Bowls. I don't think you can replace them with anything.

"You can transition; and in his case, he's going to move into the booth. I think he'll do a great job. But again, the thrill that he got from winning and playing on Sundays will certainly not — no offense to a TV personality such as yourself — the thrill is just not going to be the same."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre told Newsmax on Wednesday night he believes - reluctantly - Tom Brady has retired from the NFL, even though Brady made a similar decision after the 2021 season before returning this past season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
brett favre, tom brady, nfl, retirement
467
2023-09-01
Wednesday, 01 February 2023 10:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved