Tom Bergeron Gets Candid About 'DWTS' Firing

Fans of "Dancing With the Stars" were shocked when co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews abruptly left the show last year but it turns out that it was not an unexpected decision, at least not for Bergeron.

During an appearance on the "Bob Saget's Here for You" podcast, Bergeron revealed that he had been anticipating his ousting, and had even cleared out his dressing room before ABC made the official announcement.

"In all candor, the show that I left was not the show that I loved," Bergeron explained, according to Yahoo! Life. "So, the end of the season that turned out to be my last season in 2019, I kind of knew. So I took everything out of my dressing room that I really wanted ... It was kind of obvious that we were kind of butting heads."

Also during his appearance on the podcast, Bergeron said he did not feel any sense of loss when exiting the show.

"I wasn't surprised that that was my last season," he said. "So there was no blue period. Actually, I think Erin and I had more fun getting fired than anyone."

Bergeron announced his departure from "DWTS" in July last year. Days later ABC announced that Tyra Banks would take over hosting duties in his and Andrews' place. A representative for Bergeron at the time said in a statement to Fox News that it was the network that made the call.

"ABC opted not to pick up Tom's option. In the fine tradition of Hollywood clichés, they're 'going in a different direction,'" the statement read.

ABC and BBC released a joint statement at the time saying that "Bergeron will forever be part of the 'Dancing with the Stars' family," according to Fox News.

"As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," the statement read.

Thinking back to the ordeal, Bergeron admitted it was long in the past and he had moved on.

"It's pretty far in the rearview mirror for me. I'm on to other stuff," he said. "You know what nobody needs to hear? A whiny millionaire … It’s so self-absorbed," he added. "I mean, look. I had great fortune. I mean, I had two network shows running simultaneously for the better part of a decade and a half."