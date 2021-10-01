'DWTS' Cody Rigsby Gets COVID Days After Partner Cheryl Burke

"Dancing With the Stars" contestant Cody Rigsby has shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 days after his dance partner Cheryl Burke revealed that she had contracted the coronavirus.

When Burke first announced her news she admitted to feeling as if she were letting Rigsby down but said she planned to still train him via Zoom, but that plan was upended this week. As it turns out, Rigsby will also be taking time off.

"I have some news that I don’t want to be sharing with you but here it is: I have tested positive for COVID — again — the second time this year," he announced in an Instagram video. In the caption, Rigsby explained that he was fully vaccinated and had taken "many precautions, following CDC guidelines." Although he had still contracted COVID-19, it was milder than before.

"In comparison to when I had COVID earlier this year, it is night and day so that must be the vaccine, the antibodies working so we’re super grateful for that," Rigsby said on Instagram, adding that some of his symptoms include congestion, minor headaches, and a cough.

"As far as my fate on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ we’re still trying to figure that out right now so please be patient with that answer."

In the 30th season premiere in September, Rigsby and Burke scored 24 out of 40 points, ranking sixth out of 15, according to The Washington Post. Then Burke announced she had COVID-19.

"I feel so bad for Cody. I feel like I’m letting him down … I just hope I didn’t spread it," she said on Sunday. At the time, Rigsby had not tested positive for the coronavirus but was quarantining, forcing judges to evaluate the couple's salsa performance via a prerecorded rehearsal. They scored 6-6-6-6, again totaling 24 out of 40 points.

On Instagram, Rigsby assured fans he would return to the dance floor soon.

"I’ll be back as soon as I am ready," he wrote.

"I’m going to go eat all the yummy food that I can right now as I still have my taste buds. I will chat with you soon. Bye boos."