Toby Keith to Be Posthumously Inducted Into Country Music Hall of Fame

Toby Keith will be posthumously joining the Country Music Hall of Fame this year.

The organization revealed that the late singer will be inducted into the Modern Era Artist category for 2024.

The announcement was made at a press conference hosted by country duo Brooks & Dunn, Good Morning America reported.

Alongside the induction of Keith, John Anderson will join the Veterans Era Artist category, and James Burton will be recognized in the Recording and/or Touring Musician category.

Keith died last month at the age of 62 after a battle with stomach cancer.

"We miss him so much, but we take comfort that his music and legacy will live forever," his family said in a press release at the time. "Thank you, Country Music Hall of Fame, for helping keep it alive."

The singer, who was diagnosed in 2021, made the news public the next year when he decided to take an indefinite hiatus from creating new music and performing live.

Throughout his three-decade career, Keith sold over 40 million albums and produced chart-topping hits like "Should've Been a Cowboy," "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)," and "I Love This Bar," according to Newsweek.

In 2021, he was honored with the National Medal of Arts by President Donald Trump and received recognition at the People's Choice Country Awards in September, marking one of his last honors.

In December, Keith made a triumphant comeback to the stage with a series of sold-out performances in Las Vegas. A video celebrating his comeback was posted to his Instagram account hours before he died.

The post drew thousands of views and comments from devastated fans.

"Rest in peace cowboy. You kept riding even when the ride was tough," one fan wrote.

"Rest in Peace Toby Keith. You fought the fight and gave it your all," another commented. "Now you're singing with the angels. Thanks for all your great songs and strength."

Another added: "RIP, what a sad thing to wake up to. Prayers lifted to his family. Toby was a true patriot, you will be missed but your music will continue."