Celebrities React to Death of 'Patriot' Toby Keith

Tributes poured in Tuesday after the announcement that country music star Toby Keith died from stomach cancer at age 62.

Several members of the country music community and other well-known artists posted on social media, with many reacting to the news in the comments section on Keith's verified Instagram page, where his death was announced.

"God Bless you and Family. Hard to imagine an America without Toby Keith in it," singer Randy Houser commented.

"Hate to hear this. You fought hard brother. Prayers for his family. RIPTK," Channing Wilson wrote.

"Wow this announcement has totally taken my breath away. I've been praying for Toby and it is truly wonderful to know he is finally home praise Jesus," Stephen Baldwin wrote.

"This hits hard. Love ya Toby and Trish. My heart goes out to your family and thanks big dawg for what you did for this world. Rest high and easy," singer-songwriter Jake Owen added.

Others shared tributes and messages of condolences through their own social media profiles.

"So sad to hear about Toby Keith dying. wow. He was just with us in studio and seemed super positive," Bobby Bones, who opened for Keith on tour, wrote on X.

"Ive had the honor of opening for him on his tour. playing with him at festivals. and having him, in studio many times. Gathering notes and thoughts to talk about it coming up this morning," Bones added.

"Waking up to the terrible news that our friend, and legend @tobykeith has passed away from cancer. He was a true Patriot, a first class singer/songwriter, and a bigger than life kind of guy. He will be greatly missed," John Rich of Big & Rich wrote on X.

Keith was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. He died peacefully Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted on the country singer's website.

"He fought his fight with grace and courage," the statement said.