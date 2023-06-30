'Titanic' Actor Lew Palter Dies at 94

Lew Palter, known for his role in "Titanic," has died at age 94 after a battle with lung cancer.

The Brooklyn-born actor is best remembered for his role as Isidor Straus in James Cameron's 1997 epic film, as well as for being a longtime theater teacher at the CalArts School of Theater in Santa Clarita, California.

Palter's daughter, Catherine Palter, confirmed the news this week to The Hollywood Reporter.

"As a teacher, he seemed to have truly changed people's lives," she said.

"Lew loved the craft of acting and taught his students to do the same. He fostered deep curiosity, care, intellect, and humor in every scene, play, and class," CalArts School of Theater Dean Travis Preston added in a statement. "He had the utmost respect of his students and encouraged all to find truth in their work and lives."

Born on Nov. 3, 1928, Palter served in the U.S. Army before going on to pursue his passion for theater, having obtained his master's degree from Alfred University and his Ph.D. in theater from Northwestern University.

Palter acted and directed in a series of off-Broadway plays and made his onscreen debut in 1967. He went on to appear in various TV shows like "It Takes a Thief," "The Virginian," "Gunsmoke," and "Mission: Impossible."

In "Titanic," Palter portrayed Isidor, and, alongside Elsa Raven as his wife, Ida, they shared a memorable scene embracing on a bed in their stateroom as the ship sank.

Isidor and Ida, who owned Macy's together, were the wealthiest passengers on the RMS Titanic. They both died on April 15, 1912. Isidor chose not to board a lifeboat to ensure women and children had a chance to escape, and Ida refused to leave his side.

Palter's other acting credits include the 1971 film "The Steagle" as well as appearances in "The Doris Day Show," "Columbo," "The Brady Bunch," "Baretta," "The Waltons," "Cagney & Lacey," and "The A-Team."

In addition to his daughter, Palter is survived by his grandchildren, Sam, Tessa, and Miranda.

His wife of 64 years, actor Nancy Vawter, died in November 2020.