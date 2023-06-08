Comedian and Actor Pat Cooper Dies Aged 93

Long-time stand-up comedian Pat Cooper, who famously opened for Frank Sinatra in Las Vegas and appeared in "Seinfeld" and the "Howard Stern Show," has died at 93.

The news was confirmed by his former personal assistant Steve Garrin, who noted that Cooper died Tuesday in his Las Vegas home, according to Entertainment Weekly. No cause of death has been revealed, but Garrin explained that Cooper had "a lot of health problems."

Born Pasquale Caputo on July 31, 1929, in Brooklyn, Cooper kick-started his career working the local New York circuit in the 1950s. It was there that he took on the stage name Pat Cooper.

His breakthrough came in 1963 when he appeared on "The Jackie Gleason Show." Riding the wave of success, Cooper went on to open for Sinatra at the Sands in Las Vegas and later became a regular act for Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Tony Bennett, Jerry Lewis and Sammy Davis Jr.

Cooper would soon become a regular guest host on the "Mike Douglas Show" in the '70s, and also became a frequent guest on radio shows.

Cooper was also known for being a roast-master at the New York City Friars Club. He would later appear in films and TV shows, including an episode of "Seinfeld" — "The Friars Club" — in which he played himself.

Cooper later turned his attention to film, appearing alongside Robert De Niro as a mobster in the 1999 comedy "Analyze This." He reprised his role in the 2002 sequel.

In 2010, Cooper released his autobiography, "How Dare You Say How Dare Me!" Three years later he officially retired.

Reflecting on his career, Cooper, who became a mainstay in clubs from Midtown to Vegas, told the New York Observer in 1999 that he was "a semi name."

"I am not a Rodney Dangerfield. I am not a Bob Hope," he said. "I am a consistent performer. I'm packing rooms. But I'm happier than Rodney will ever be."