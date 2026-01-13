WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: timothy busfield | missing | child sex abuse | warrant | actor | melissa gilbert

Timothy Busfield Missing Since Child Sex Abuse Warrant Issued

timothy busfield facing forward
Timothy Busfield (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 13 January 2026 11:29 AM EST

Actor and director Timothy Busfield remains missing three days after Albuquerque police issued an arrest warrant accusing him of sexually abusing two child actors.

The Albuquerque Police Department said Busfield, 68, has not been located since the warrant was issued on Jan. 9 and that officers are working with the U.S. Marshals Service to find him, according to People.

When asked whether Busfield had been located, detained, or arrested, an APD spokesperson told the outlet, "Not that I am aware."

Busfield is wanted on three felony charges: two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse, a warrant shows.

The allegations involve 11-year-old twin boys who worked as child actors on the Fox television series "The Cleaning Lady." Busfield joined the production as a director in 2022.

The boys are identified in court records only by the initials SL and VL.

According to the police affidavit, the investigation began in November 2024 after a physician at the University of New Mexico Hospital reported suspected child sexual abuse.

Police did not move forward with the case at that time.

Nearly a year later, in October 2025, the boys' mother went back to Albuquerque police and Child Protective Services with new information, which prompted investigators to reopen the case and seek an arrest warrant.

The mother told police that her children "were groomed and sexually abused by Timothy," according to the affidavit.

She said Busfield told the boys to call him "Uncle Tim." The mother also described changes in on-set supervision after Busfield joined the show, telling investigators that parents of child actors had previously been provided iPads to monitor their children during filming.

She said that practice stopped after Busfield arrived.

Investigators said SL first shared details of the alleged abuse during therapy sessions.

According to the affidavit, SL told his therapist that Busfield had "touched both his 'genitalia' and 'bottom.'"

During later interviews with police, SL said the alleged abuse began when he was 7 years old.

Both boys described multiple incidents that they said occurred over several years.

Police said the alleged abuse took place while the twins were working on the show and continued over an extended period.

The warrant does not specify dates for each alleged incident but describes repeated conduct over an extended period.

Busfield denied the allegations when interviewed by police by phone, according to the affidavit.

Investigators wrote that he "acknowledged to the police in a phone interview that he probably tickled the boys, describing the set as a 'playful environment,'" and "suggested that the allegations were a form of revenge by the boys' mother after the children were terminated from the show," as reported by The New York Times.

Authorities have not said when or where Busfield was last seen, and police have not revealed whether they believe he may have left New Mexico.

Court records do not list an attorney representing him, and Busfield has not issued a public statement.

Police said Monday that they were still searching for Busfield, with federal authorities assisting.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Actor and director Timothy Busfield remains missing three days after Albuquerque police issued an arrest warrant accusing him of sexually abusing two child actors.
timothy busfield, missing, child sex abuse, warrant, actor, melissa gilbert
511
2026-29-13
Tuesday, 13 January 2026 11:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved