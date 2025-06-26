WATCH TV LIVE

Tim McGraw Cancels Concert Due to Surgery

By    |   Thursday, 26 June 2025 11:25 AM EDT

Tim McGraw canceled his appearance at the PBR Last Cowboy Standing event in Colorado in July as he recovers from back surgery.

The country music icon was set to perform July 21. He will be replaced by Red Dirt country group Cross Canadian Ragweed. The news was announced on Instagram by the Professional Bull Riders.

"We're sending our very best to Tim for a quick recovery and hope to see him at a future PBR event," read the statement, which was signed PBR CEO Sean Gleason.

McGraw has struggled with severe back pain and related health problems in the past year. Earlier this year, he withdrew from a Netflix series because of back surgery and the lengthy recovery it required, according to Taste of Country

McGraw opened up in May about his long-standing back problems, revealing he had undergone multiple procedures, including "three back surgeries and double knee replacements." He noted that a surgery before his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour didn't go as planned, saying it "sort of went south on me right at the beginning of the tour ... and so, sort of compensating for that, my knees went out like three weeks into the tour."

His health issues resulted in a series of canceled tour dates and additional surgeries but, aside from his May interview, McGraw has remained relatively quiet about his condition.

In March, a source said that stepping away from the Netflix project was a "tough" call, but he was prioritizing recovery and "following all the doctor's orders" with support from his wife, Faith Hill.

After nearly a year focused on recovery, McGraw returned to the stage earlier this month at Nashville's inaugural Music City Rodeo, joined by his three daughters, Audrey, Gracie, and Maggie McGraw, as special guests.

