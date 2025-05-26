Mexican Singer Cancels Sold-Out Show After US Visa Revoked

Grammy-nominated Mexican singer Julión Álvarez had to postpone his concert in Texas after his U.S. visa was revoked one day before he was set to perform for a sold-out audience.

In a news release on Friday, Álvarez's team shared that the singer was notified he couldn't enter the U.S. just a day before his scheduled show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday.

Nearly 50,000 tickets had been sold for what was set to be "an unforgettable night for fans," promoter CMN wrote.

Álvarez's team said they "are actively working to reschedule the performance as soon as possible."

"Julión Álvarez extends his heartfelt thanks for your patience and continued support, and he looks forward to reuniting with his Texas fans very soon," the statement concluded.

The singer also announced the news in a video posted to his Instagram account.

"Sadly, the event will not go on as planned due to our work visa being canceled," he said in Spanish, according to the New York Post.

Álvarez said that preparations for the show were already well underway, with his team in Texas and the stage fully set up, when he learned he wouldn't be able to attend.

"It is not possible for us to go to the United States and fulfill our show promise with all of you. It's something out of our control. That's the information I have, and it hurts," he said,

It's unclear why Álvarez's visa was revoked, but it is not the first time he has faced U.S. visa issues.

In 2017, his visa was revoked and he was sanctioned over alleged ties to drug trafficker Raul Flores Hernandez, which he denied, citing only a real estate connection, according totThe Post. He was cleared and removed from the sanctions list in 2022.