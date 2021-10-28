×
Tags: Hollywood | buzz lightyear | chris evans | tim allen

Political Play? Conservative Tim Allen Gets Booted as Buzz Lightyear

chris evans stands on red carpet
Chris Evans attends Entertainment Weekly's Must List Party at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 at the Thompson Hotel on Sept. 07, 2019, in Toronto, Canada. (Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Thursday, 28 October 2021 01:57 PM

Fans of the "Toy Story" franchise are up in arms over the fact that Chris Evans will be voicing Buzz Lightyear in a new Pixar film instead of Tim Allen, and some are wondering whether it has to do with politics.

Allen, who originally played Buzz Lightyear in the "Toy Story" films and various spinoffs, is among Hollywood's outspoken conservatives, while Evans is known for his liberal ideas. And while fans are excited that Buzz Lightyear will be getting his own film, "Lightyear," they are bombarding social media with their thoughts and opinions on the recasting. 

"So glad Tim Allen isn't voicing Buzz Lightyear. His political beliefs will negatively influence children who watch the film, and he sounds like he's 90-years-old anyways. Sorry, not sorry. Chris Evans is the perfect fit," one Twitter user wrote

"Tim Allen ain't here cause Political views bad," another Twitter user stated

Others expressed their disappointment and frustrations at the recasting.

"Casting Chris Evans to voice Buzz Lightyear instead of Tim Allen just doesn’t feel right," a third Twitter user wrote.

"I got excited, then saw who was voicing ... There is no excuse for not using Tim Allen or Patrick Warburton. I'll pass," another Twitter user wrote

It has been reported that Allen was never considered for the prequel. In an interview with Parade back in May, the actor admitted he had heard about the upcoming "Lightyear" film as well as a potential "Toy Story 5," and while he never mentioned being approached to reprise his role, Allen did hint that he was eager to be involved in another animated adventure.

"Tom Hanks and I talk about it all the time. They don’t need us in makeup for this. No matter how old we get, we can always do it," he said. "They’re suggesting they’re going to show a movie of a character called Buzz Lightyear that Toy Story’s based on. I’m not sure exactly what they mean by that. So, they’ll be doing a live-action film of some sort."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 28 October 2021 01:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
