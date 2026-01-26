'Blind Side' Actor Quinton Aaron Hospitalized After Collapsing at Home

Quinton Aaron, the actor best known for portraying former NFL lineman Michael Oher in the 2009 film "The Blind Side," has been hospitalized in Atlanta after suffering a serious fall at his home.

Aaron, 41, was admitted to a hospital after he lost control of his legs while climbing the stairs to his apartment and fell, his manager told TMZ.

He is being treated for a blood infection, according to his representatives and a fundraising appeal launched by his family.

He has remained hospitalized for several days as doctors continue to run tests to determine what caused the incident.

A GoFundMe campaign created Saturday to help cover medical bills and family expenses described Aaron as "critically ill" and stated that he was on "life support."

The fundraiser had collected just over $2,700 toward a $10,000 goal as of Monday morning.

Despite the description in the fundraiser, Aaron's manager told TMZ that the actor was "stable" and able to communicate with his family and professional team.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Aaron's manager, Katrina Fristoe, said the actor is "receiving excellent medical care" and is surrounded by loved ones.

"The family deeply appreciates the outpouring of support from fans and the media but respectfully requests privacy during this time," she said, adding that an update would be shared when Aaron's condition improves.

The hospitalization follows another medical emergency last year. In March, Aaron was rushed to a hospital after coughing up blood and developing a fever.

TMZ reported at the time that doctors suspected Type A influenza and pneumonia, though a final diagnosis was not publicly disclosed. Aaron later said he was improving after being treated with antibiotics and intravenous fluids.

Aaron has faced multiple health challenges over the past decade.

In 2023, he revealed to the American Heart Association that he had been diagnosed with congestive heart failure, a condition that runs in his family.

In 2020, he was hospitalized three times, once with COVID-19 and twice due to heart failure. The following year, he was diagnosed with diabetes, which he said prompted significant lifestyle changes.

In October, Aaron revealed that he lost about 200 pounds, describing himself as feeling "overwhelmed and blessed."

Aaron said he began using the weight-loss drug Ozempic in 2024 but discontinued it after experiencing an allergic reaction.

The actor rose to prominence with "The Blind Side," which chronicled Oher's rise from homelessness to college football stardom.

The film and its real-life inspiration drew renewed attention in 2023 when Oher filed a lawsuit alleging that the Tuohy family, depicted in the movie, had placed him in a conservatorship rather than formally adopting him and profited from the film while he received no compensation.