'The Office' Sequel Picked Up at Peacock

An revival of "The Office" was picked up by Peacock, according to reports.

Initially, it was reported that the series would serve as a reboot or spinoff of the original hit NBC show starring Steve Carell. But Variety has since reported that the show will be a new mockumentary with a new cast set in the same universe.

"The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters," the official logline states.

Additional details are being kept under wraps, but The Hollywood Reporter previously noted that Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore will lead the cast.

"It's been more than ten years since the final episode of 'The Office' aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock," said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCU Entertainment. "In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper."

Greg Daniels, known for bringing the American version of "The Office" to television, is teaming up with Michael Koman to co-create the new series. They both serve as executive producers alongside Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, the creators of the original British version. Joining them as executive producers are Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas. Universal Television is the studio behind the project.

Daniels opened a writers room in January to kickstart the development of the latest version of the popular NBC mockumentary sitcom, which aired from 2005-13.