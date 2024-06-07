WATCH TV LIVE

'Matrix' Star Carrie-Anne Moss Explains Hollywood Exit

Friday, 07 June 2024 12:35 PM EDT

"The Matrix" star Carrie-Anne Moss, who walked away from Hollywood at the height of her career, recently said her departure from Hollywood was personal.

"We were just really craving a quieter life, less traffic, more nature — and I have to say, I like change," she told People of moving with her family to New Hampshire after over three decades living in Los Angeles. Moss, her husband Steven Roy, and their three children relocated in 2020.  

"My husband and I really wanted more connection to nature, really. I wanted to see the stars at night. I wanted to be surrounded by trees. I wanted to have winter, fall, spring and summer," she said.

Moss moved to Lon Angeles while filming the CBS crime drama "Dark Justice" in the early 1990s. It was there that she was able to audition for other roles, including Trinity in 1999's "The Matrix." The part, which saw her star alongside Keanu Reeves, thrust her into the limelight. 

"Never thought in a million years I would get it," she said. "Getting that job was the moment that transformed a lot in my life, for sure."

Moss married Roy, her "best friend," in November 1999. 

"There's no one I'd rather talk to than my husband," Moss said. "We both just are in love with what we've created together, and we have a lot of fun."

They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this year. Commenting on the milestone, Moss admitted it hasn't fully sunk in yet, explaining that she doesn’t view time and age the way others generally do.

"I feel like everyone's sort of my age, then they're 35 or they're 75," she said. "I'm just grateful that I'm happy. I look at it more from that perspective. How vital and healthy can I be?"

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 07 June 2024 12:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

