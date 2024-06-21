WATCH TV LIVE

'Hawaii Five-0' Star Taylor Wily Dies at 56

Friday, 21 June 2024 01:27 PM EDT

Taylor Wily, best known for his role as Kamekona in "Hawaii Five-0," died at age 56. 

Musician Lina Girl Langi, a close friend of Wily, confirmed the news on her lifestyle show, "Island Life Live" on Thursday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of a Hawaii celebrity who was also a family friend," Langi shared, according to the New York Post. "Taylor Wily, former wrestler, MMA fighter and actor passed away today in Hurricane, Utah."

She added: "He would look physically menacing until you just folded right into a hug, and that was it. My heart is breaking."

No cause of death was revealed.

Wily, born in Honolulu in 1968, appeared in 171 episodes of "Hawaii Five-0," which spanned 10 seasons from 2010-20. He further reprised his role for several "Magnum P.I." episodes. 

"I am devastated. Heartbroken. I'll post some detailed feeling in a few days. Just too hard right now," "Hawaii Five-0" and "Magnum P.I." executive producer Peter Lenkov wrote on Instagram.

In a separate post, Lenkov recalled Wily winning him over with his first audition. 

"You came in with a towel on your head mopping up sweat, and I was smitten. You charmed me into making you a regular… on the show… and in my life. You were family. And I will miss you every day, brother," Lenkov wrote. 

"PS: when we spoke last week, we laughed at how right you were from Day 1. Five-0 was our dream job. And I was so lucky we got to share that magic together."

Wily famously delivered a memorable performance in the 2008 romantic comedy "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and appeared in shows like "Radical," "MacGyver," "North Shore," and "Marker." Off-screen, he was a sumo wrestler named "Takamishu," winning his first 14 matches and becoming the first foreign-born wrestler to win a championship in the Makushita division. 

Wily is survived by his wife, Halona, and their two children.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

