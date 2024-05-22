Taylor Swift Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Pauses Concert

Taylor Swift was forced to halt a concert in Stockholm, Sweden, after suffering a wardrobe malfunction.

The incident was captured by a fan and shared on TikTok. In the video, Swift can be seen pausing the show to address the issue with her wrap dress. While seated at her piano, a crew member rushes to her aid, discreetly assisting in fixing the malfunction.

Swift performed three sold-out shows at Friends Arena in Sweden, reportedly breaking attendance records at the venue. Stockholm honored the singer by briefly renaming itself Swiftholm during her residency from May 17-19.

During her time in the capital, Swift performed songs from her latest album, "Tortured Poets Department," including "Peter," "Guilty as Sin," "How Did It End?," and her popular single "Fortnight," according to Entertainment Weekly. Notably, Swift released a music video for "Fortnight" last month, which reunited "Dead Poets Society" stars Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles.

"You can't imagine what it's like to walk through an airport with a friend you've known for 35 years, that you grew up with, and watch all the young people in the airport with their Eras sweatshirts on and their Taylor Swift things, and we've got something on them," Hawke told Stephen Colbert earlier this month while speaking about keeping the cameos a secret. "We're going to meet the queen ourselves!"

Unfortunately, the NDA he signed meant keeping the secret from his daughters as well, who happen to be Swifties.

"I tell my teenage daughters that I'm going to meet Taylor, and everybody at school is going to know," Hawke said. "When they did find out, the look on their face was one of profound disappointment. 'Don't pay attention to my dad, my dad's an idiot, you should be calling me.' Taylor belongs to them, you know? I can't have that on them. I had to low-key it."

Swift launched the European leg of the Eras tour in Paris earlier this month and is set to perform in Lisbon, Portugal on Friday, where Paramore will join her on stage.