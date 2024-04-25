Donna Kelce Applauds Taylor Swift's Latest Album: Her Best Work

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce has nothing but praise for Taylor Swift's new album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

Released last week, the album has received mixed reviews. While some applauded Swift for her songwriting displayed on the album, critics have slammed her for her deeply intimate and vulnerable lyrics, which seemingly take aim at her exes, Joe Alwyn and 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Donna Kelce however, told People that she was impressed with the album.

"I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released," she said.

"I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work," Donna Kelce added.

Asked if she had any advice for Swift about growing older, Donna Kelce dismissed the notion.

"She doesn't need my advice on anything," Kelce said. "In fact, I hope she will give me advice."

A source close to Travis Kelce shared Wednesday that he had listened to Swift's new album before its April 19 release.

"He is always in awe of her," the source said of his reaction to his girlfriend's release.

The Kelce family appear to have welcomed Swift with open arms. Travis Kelce's sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce recently said she fully supports their relationship.

The 32-year-old mother of three opened up about "Uncle Trav," dating a pop superstar during an appearance on the "Today," saying, "Ultimately, if Travis is happy, we're happy."

"We are always cheering on Uncle Trav, it's such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field," she continued. "But it's been amazing."

Donna Kelce meanwhile confirmed to People she saw Swift's Eras Tour concert film.

"I did see it and I did like it. It was awesome," she shared, adding she was "just totally enthralled" by the "extremely, extremely talented" songstress.