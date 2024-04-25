WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donna kelce | taylor swift | album | music | singer | tortured poets

Donna Kelce Applauds Taylor Swift's Latest Album: Her Best Work

By    |   Thursday, 25 April 2024 12:27 PM EDT

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce has nothing but praise for Taylor Swift's new album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

Released last week, the album has received mixed reviews. While some applauded Swift for her songwriting displayed on the album, critics have slammed her for her deeply intimate and vulnerable lyrics, which seemingly take aim at her exes, Joe Alwyn and 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Donna Kelce however, told People that she was impressed with the album.

"I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released," she said. 

"I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work," Donna Kelce added. 

Asked if she had any advice for Swift about growing older, Donna Kelce dismissed the notion.

"She doesn't need my advice on anything," Kelce said. "In fact, I hope she will give me advice."

A source close to Travis Kelce shared Wednesday that he had listened to Swift's new album before its April 19 release.

"He is always in awe of her," the source said of his reaction to his girlfriend's release.

The Kelce family appear to have welcomed Swift with open arms. Travis Kelce's sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce recently said she fully supports their relationship. 

The 32-year-old mother of three opened up about "Uncle Trav," dating a pop superstar during an appearance on the "Today," saying, "Ultimately, if Travis is happy, we're happy."

"We are always cheering on Uncle Trav, it's such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field," she continued. "But it's been amazing."

Donna Kelce meanwhile confirmed to People she saw Swift's Eras Tour concert film. 

"I did see it and I did like it. It was awesome," she shared, adding she was "just totally enthralled" by the "extremely, extremely talented" songstress.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce has nothing but praise for Taylor Swift's new album, "The Tortured Poets Department."
donna kelce, taylor swift, album, music, singer, tortured poets
314
2024-27-25
Thursday, 25 April 2024 12:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved