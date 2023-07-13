Taylor Swift Record Misprint Freaks Fan With 'Demonic Music'

Some fans who ordered vinyl copies of Taylor Swift's "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" were surprised to find that they had received the wrong album.

The mis-pressed vinyl was brought to light by a TikTok user identified by Insider as Rachel who noted that, instead of Taylor Swift's country-pop songs, a collection of "demonic" British electronica tracks began playing.

"At first I thought that maybe she'd put a secret message in the vinyl because it started talking and I was like, 'OK, this is weird, but it's not unlike Taylor,'" Rachel said, according to Insider.

As she listened further, Rachel recalled thinking. "Oh my god, this is demonic. What is happening?"

After googling the lyrics, Rachel learned that the three tracks on her record were from an album that featured a compilation of electronic music from the British Isles dated between 1992 and 1996.

Rachel reached out to customer service through Taylor Swift's website to request an exchange for her faulty vinyl. A representative from Universal Music informed her that they would need the record back in order to investigate. However, Rachel decided to keep the record.

"Apparently it's like a big, a big thing. They'll pay a lot for it because it's rare," she said about mistakenly printed records. "I can't part with my creepy vinyl," she added.

On Wednesday, Universal Music Group (UMG) confirmed that a small number of mis-pressed "Speak Now" vinyl copies had been distributed. UMG directed fans who received these copies to contact their retailer for replacements.

"We are aware that there are an extremely limited number of incorrectly pressed vinyl copies in circulation and have addressed the issue," a representative for UMG said in a statement shared with Variety. "If you have purchased one of the affected goods, please contact customer service at your respective retailer for a replacement or refund."

Taylor Swift's re-recorded album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)", was released on July 7 and is expected to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.