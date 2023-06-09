Man Charged With Stalking Taylor Swift During Eras Tour

An Indiana man is facing charges including stalking and intimidation after threatening violence to Taylor Swift, it is being reported.

According to LaPorte County Sheriff's Office records, Mitchell Taebel of Long Beach was arrested and booked into the LaPorte County Jail last Friday on charges of harassment, stalking, intimidation, and invasion of privacy in connection with threats that date back to March, when Swift's Eras Tour launched in Glendale, Arizona, USA Today reported.

On Tuesday he entered a not guilty plea on the charges of stalking by threatening serious injury or death, intimidation, invasion of privacy and harassment, The Hill noted.

The threats began on March 29, when Taebel "posted a voice message to his Instagram account that he sent to (Swift) official Instagram account stating that he would happily wear a bomb if he cannot be with his soul mate," a charging document obtained by The Times of Northwest Indiana noted.

According to the publication, Taebel messaged Swift's father the following day claiming to be her soulmate. On April 5, according to the police record from the search warrant, he sent Swift a photo of someone firing a weapon at a shooting range on Instagram.

The outlet reported that Taebel allegedly threatened to "destroy" Swift and her dancers if she played her song "Vigilante S—" at a concert.

On May 5, Taebel allegedly showed up at Swift's Nashville home, where security stopped him in the lobby after he entered through an unsecured door. He then allegedly claimed to be a reporter who "wanted the staff to let Taylor Swift know he was single," Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron told USA Today, citing the concierge who called police.

According to Aaron, Taebel fled the scene when police arrived but was later spotted at Nissan Stadium by security. He was escorted from the location and banned from the venue.