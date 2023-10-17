Taylor Swift Security Guard Returns Home, Joins IDF

A security guard who worked to protect pop star Taylor Swift during her "Eras Tour" this summer returned home to Israel to join the Israel Defense Forces reserves amid the war with Hamas.

Eran Swisa, an Israeli journalist from "Israel Today," confirmed that the security guard, who asked to remain anonymous, had left the U.S. to fight in the IDF after seeing reports of the deadly attacks by Hamas on Israeli citizens, Variety reported.

"I got a pretty great life back in the U.S.," Swift's former security guard told Swisa, in a statement that he shared with Variety. "I got an amazing dream job that I love, great friends that I call family and a very comfortable home. I didn't HAVE to come here. ... But I could not stand on the sidelines while families are being slaughtered and burned alive in their homes. Just for being Jewish or for being Israelis."

The guard went on to condemn Hamas while urging people to stand with Israel.

"While one side is protecting babies, kids and the elderly, the other side is using those as human shields. It'll be an insult to animals worldwide to call them 'animals' but those are not human beings," he said of Hamas. "They killed and slaughtered families in their beds alongside family's [sic] pets!!!! And then they burned the houses down!!!! Try to imagine that happening in your own neighborhood, to your next door neighbors or to a family you know."

The security guard went viral on social media for protecting Swift while she was on tour, with fans applauding his security detail.

"I'm not only standing here with Israel and actually standing here. I'm standing here with humanity," he continued in his statement. "Don't be on the wrong side of history!! Don't stand on the sidelines and say nothing… Stand with Israel, stand with HUMANITY!!!!!"

Swift has not publicly addressed the Israel-Hamas war. A representative did not immediately respond to Variety's request for comment.