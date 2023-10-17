Iran Warns of 'Preemptive' Strike Against Israel

Iran is warning of a possible "preemptive" strike against Israel soon.

The warning, reported by Aljazeera, came as Israel prepared for a major ground offensive in Gaza.

Tensions have flared along the Lebanon-Israel border between the Hezbollah group and Israeli military, The Associated Press reported. While shelling has been limited to towns along the border, there have been fears Hezbollah and other Iran-backed groups would escalate their actions to support Hamas should Israel begin a ground operation in Gaza.

"All possible options and scenarios are there for Hezbollah … Naturally, resistance leaders will not allow the Zionist regime to take any action in Gaza, and when it feels reassured about Gaza, move on to other resistance areas in the region," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on state TV late on Monday, referring to his meeting with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah the previous day.

"Therefore, any preemptive measure is imaginable in the coming hours," he added.

According to the New York Post, he further said: "The resistance front is capable of waging a long-term war with the enemy [Israel] … in the coming hours, we can expect a preemptive action by the resistance front."

The Post noted that Iran had applauded the brutal attack on Israel by Hamas, which had targeted innocent civilians.