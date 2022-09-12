Taylor Swift Finally Addresses Mystery of Red Scarf in 'All Too Well'

Taylor Swift has addressed the red scarf she so famously references in her hit single "All Too Well."

The iconic pop singer rereleased the song, which came from her 2012 album "Red," last year along with a 10-minute short film of the same title. Fans have long speculated that the song was written about Swift's ex, Jake Gyllenhaal, whom she dated in 2010.

The red scarf has been a prominent theme in both the single and the short film, and many have wondered whether it could be the link that finally reveals beyond all reasonable doubt that Gyllenhaal is in fact the subject of "All Too Well."

Swift has fielded multiple questions regarding the scarf, and Gyllenhaal, over the past few months, and the topic again came about when she appeared at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9 to promote her short film.

"The scarf is a metaphor, and we turned it red because red is a very important color in this album, which is called 'Red,'" Swift told a panel audience at the event, according to E! News.

She continued, "And, I think when I say it's a metaphor, I'm just going to stop, and I'm going to say, thanks for the incredible question, whoever asked it. You've really taken us for a ride."

The drama surrounding the famous red scarf, and speculation that Swift had shaded Gyllenhaal, has been going on for several months and at one point even Dionne Warwick got involved by sending a message to Gyllenhaal on social media.

In the song, Swift sings about an unnamed male subject holding onto her scarf because it reminds him of her. This was the basis for Warwick's jokes on Twitter aimed at Gyllenhaal.

"If that young man has Taylor's scarf he should return it," Warwick tweeted.

"It does not belong to you. Box it up, and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake," she added in a follow-up tweet.

Even shipping company UPS got in on the joke.

"This one's on us, Dionne," the company tweeted. "We'll mail back your things (but we would never let you walk home alone) @taylorswift13," UPS added in reference to lyrics in Swift's song that read: "After plaid shirt days and nights when you made me your own. Now you mail back my things, and I walk home alone."