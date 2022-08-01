×
Taylor Swift's Team Slams 'Blatantly Incorrect' Reports About Private Jet Emissions

Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" New York premiere on Nov. 12, 2021 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Monday, 01 August 2022 11:44 AM EDT

Taylor Swift's team has responded to a "blatantly incorrect" report exposing the singer as one of several celebrities making frequent use of private planes. 

According to one analysis conducted by Yard Group, which evaluated data from CelebJets, Swift clocked up the most time in terms of flight lengths.

As the Independent noted, Swift reportedly spent nearly 16 full days worth of time in the air, emitting 8,293.54 tonnes of carbon dioxide and traveling an average of about 140 miles per flight. The pop icon's team has however stated that the plane was often loaned out to other parties and was not solely used by Swift. 

"Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals," a Swift spokesperson told Rolling Stone. "To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect."

Other top offenders taking short flights include members of the Kardashian family and Drake.

In the past two months, Kim Kardashian's private plane has made four flights of less than 20 minutes, the Independent noted, citing data gathered from celebrity flight-tracker @CelebJets. Her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, did twice as many flights in her own private plane, the data found.

On July 24, Kardashian's plane made a 40-mile trip between Van Nuys and Camarillo, California. The 10-minute flight required 81 gallons of fuel and emitted more than 1 ton of carbon dioxide (CO2).

Hip Hop star Drake's customized Boeing 767 meanwhile, made five short flights in the same period. And while other celebrities may have taken more flights in total, the sheer size of his plane equates to the highest amount of planet-heating emissions being released. In the five trips, the Boeing 767 emitted more than 23 tons of CO2, the analysis found. 

In an attempt to defend himself, Drake said on social media that one flight that was flagged by CelebJets, which took 18 minutes to travel between Hamilton, Ontario, and Toronto, was empty. 

"This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at for anyone who was interested in the logistics … nobody takes that flight," he wrote on Instagram, according to the Independent.

