Taylor Swift Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Pop star Taylor Swift was granted a temporary restraining order by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Monday against an alleged stalker.

The order came after Swift filed a request citing multiple alleged visits by Brian Jason Wagner, a 45-year-old man from Colorado, to her home over the past year and his claims of having a personal connection to the singer. The court reviewed and approved the request, according to documents obtained by USA Today.

On June 6, Swift submitted a petition to the court stating that she experienced "a fear of imminent harm" as a result of Wagner's repeated visits to her residence and his "concerning and threatening" messages directed at her staff.

"I do not share publicly where I reside and have never shared my address or the location of my Los Angeles residence with Mr. Wagner," Swift wrote. "Therefore, the fact that Mr. Wagner has determined where I reside and visited the property several times, refusing to leave and claiming to need access, makes me fear for my safety and the safety of my family."

The restraining order, which bars Wagner from harassing, stalking, assaulting, or disturbing Swift, and prevents him from contacting or coming within 100 yards of Swift, her home, her vehicle, and her workplace, remains in effect until the court hearing scheduled for June 30.

Two weeks before Swift's filing, Wagner allegedly appeared at her Los Angeles home on May 21 and May 22, claiming he was "checking on a friend" and asking to see her personally, a claim Swift says is "entirely untrue." According to her petition, Wagner's first visit occurred on July 9, followed by at least two more visits that month.

"During each of these visits, I am informed that Mr. Wagner made various statements about living at my property (not true), being in a relationship with me (not true), believing I am the mother of his son (not true), and needing to see me in person, all of which are untrue and disconnected from reality," Swift wrote.

After learning about Wagner, Swift's security team informed her that he had allegedly sent her "lengthy communications" from jail, describing "his infatuation with me, a romantic relationship with me (which does not exist), and other completely fabricated stories about his involvement in my personal life."

She also stated that he had sent hundreds of emails to her staff, many containing inappropriate language.

Swift further claimed that Wagner attempted to have mail from her residence redirected to himself and successfully changed the address on his driver's license to hers. This was confirmed by a declaration from her security staffer, Alex Welch, who reported that Wagner's updated California driver's license was delivered to Swift's home, alerting the security team to his false claim of living there.

The order came days after Swift celebrated regaining control over her entire body of work.

In a lengthy note posted to her official website last month, Swift announced: “All of the music I've ever made now belongs to me.”

According to the note, the pop star has purchased her catalog of recordings — originally released through Big Machine Records — from their most recent owner, the private equity firm Shamrock Capital. She did not disclose the amount.

Over the last few years, Swift has been re-recording and releasing her first six albums in an attempt to regain control of her music.

The series was instigated by music manager Scooter Braun's purchase and sale of her early catalog and represents Swift's effort to control her own songs and how they're used.

The Associated Press contributed to this report