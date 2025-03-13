Taylor Swift Lays Low Amid Blake Lively's Legal Battle With Co-Star

For over a year, Taylor Swift was in the limelight as she toured the globe and supported her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, the tight end for Kansas City Chiefs, during the NFL season. But the music icon has been notably absent from the public eye in recent weeks and The Daily Mail, citing sources, has revealed why.

According to the outlet, Swift has been battling against being dragged into her long-time friend Blake Lively's messy legal feud with former co-star Justin Baldoni.

Sources told the Daily Mail that the strong friendship between Swift and Lively is now taking a strain. Swift, rather than leaning on her usual circle of friends, has been withdrawing from many of them, turning instead to Kelce for support during this period, according to the outlet.

At the center of the controversy are allegations — adamantly denied by Swift — that she played a role in the production of "It Ends With Us." The film, which starred Lively and Baldoni, was released last summer and quickly descended into chaos, sparking disputes between the lead actors and triggering a wave of lawsuits.

Accoridng to Page Six, citing sources, Swift has no concerns about the possibility of being deposed in Baldoni's ongoing legal dispute with Lively. Baldoni's attorney recently acknowledged that Swift's involvement could become a factor in the case, but those close to her indicate that she is not worried about the prospect.

A source told the outlet that the pop superstar "is a strong woman and she's not hiding from anything."

"Taylor is simply enjoying some alone time with Travis [Kelce] and being under the radar for a little bit," the insider said.

In his countersuit, Baldoni alleges that Swift was present during a meeting at Lively's New York City penthouse, where he and Lively discussed her revisions to a key rooftop scene in their film, Page Six reported.

According to Baldoni, Lively referenced her close relationships with Swift and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, describing them as "absolute titans" in storytelling and calling them her "dragons" who help guide and protect her creatively.

Baldoni further suggested that Swift's influence was implied in their exchanges, pointing to a message he later sent to Lively about her script changes. In the text, he praised her revisions while noting, "I really love what you did… (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor)," according to Page Six.