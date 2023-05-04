Taylor Swift Dating The 1975's Matty Healy: Report

Taylor Swift has moved on from her split with Joe Alwyn.

According to multiple reports, the pop icon is believed to be dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. An insider speaking with The Sun said that although the pair have been together for less than two months "they are madly in love."

"It's super-early days, but it feels right," the insider said. "They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but timings just didn't work out."

The source added that, although Swift and Alwyn announced their breakup last month, they had actually split up in February, "so there was absolutely no crossover."

"Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it's been a lot of FaceTiming and texting, but she cannot wait to see him again," the insider said. "But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another's jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers."

An anonymous celebrity also revealed that Swift and Healy were dating to gossip blog Deuxmoi, saying that Swift's collaborator Jack Antonoff had set them up.

"This comes from another celebrity who messaged me last weekend and said, 'I had to tell you, I just heard that Tay Swift is already dating the lead singer of The 1975. Antonoff set it up.'"

According to Page Six, the duo were briefly linked in 2014, after Swift was spotted attending at least two of The 1975's concerts.

"We exchanged numbers," Healy teased to Australia's "Shazam Top 20" at the time. "Let's see what happens."

When pressed further, he joked, "I mean, bloody hell, what am I going to do, go out with Taylor Swift? She's a sensation. I wouldn't say no."

The following year Healy denied dating rumors but it appears the two have remained friends, with Swift making a surprise appearance onstage during The 1975's concert at The O2 Arena in London this past January.