Taylor Swift's Dad Accused of Assaulting Photographer

A representative for Taylor Swift responded to reports that Scott Swift, father of the pop icon, was involved in an altercation with an Australian photographer early Tuesday morning.

"Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water," Swift's representative said in a statement to People.

Australia's Sky News reported that Scott Swift, 71, was accused of assaulting a photographer on Sydney's North Shore after his daughter's latest performance.

In a statement to People, police said they were investigating an "alleged assault after a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf" around 2:30 a.m. local time Tuesday. However, they could not confirm the identities of those involved.

"The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command. The man did not require medical treatment," according to police.

The photographer, Ben McDonald, 51, told CNN that he discovered the singer was aboard a yacht in Sydney Harbor after her last show in the city Monday night.

McDonald alleged that when Taylor Swift got off the boat, a security guard shoved an umbrella into his face before he was punched by the star's father. McDonald told BBC that Scott Swift "charged in" and attacked him.

"I've been doing this for 23 years and I haven't been in a situation where someone's hit me in the chops," McDonald said, adding he had not provoked the incident.

Taylor Swift, 34, finished her fourth and final Eras Tour show at Sydney's Accor Stadium on Monday night. After a short break, she is set to perform six shows starting March 2 in Singapore.