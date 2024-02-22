Emma Stone Regrets Joke About Taylor Swift

Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone responded to backlash over a joke she made about her longtime friend Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes in January.

In an interview with Variety, Stone said she came under fire after calling Swift an "a-hole" backstage.

"I definitely won't make a joke like that again," Stone said. "Because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context."

Pointing at herself, Stone added, "What a dope."

The Stone-Swift friendship made headlines on Jan. 7 when the "La La Land" star won the Best Actress award for her performance in "Poor Things." Upon announcing Stone's name as the winner, Swift and her friend Keleigh Sperry gave the actor a standing ovation.

When asked about the pop star's support, Stone joked, "What an a–hole, am I right?"

"I've known her for almost 20 years, so I'm very happy she was there," she continued. "She was also nominated tonight, so I'm very happy she was there — but what an a–hole."

Swift and Stone became friends in 2008 after meeting at the Young Hollywood Awards. Over the years, they've attended numerous events together. Swift recently supported Stone at the New York premiere of "Poor Things" in December 2023.

Stone has seldom discussed her connection with Swift publicly. However, in a June 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, she revealed that Swift had assisted her in obtaining tickets to an Eras Tour performance.

"I was lucky 'cause we've been friends for a really long time. I've known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice 'cause I know those tickets are impossible to get," Stone told the magazine, adding that Swift is "a wonderful friend."

Stone also praised Swift for her ability to endure the intense setlist during the tour.

"She blows my mind," Stone told the outlet. "The amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience — I've never seen anything like it."