×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: taylor swift | concert | man | killed | drunk driver

Taylor Swift Concertgoer Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver

By    |   Tuesday, 25 April 2023 10:47 AM EDT

A Texas man was killed by an alleged drunk driver after leaving a Taylor Swift concert Friday.

The incident took place when Jacob Lewis, 20, and his sister April Bancroft were driving home from Swift's Eera Tour in Houston. According to a GoFundMe page, their car stalled and Jacob Lewis got out to push it "when he was tragically hit and killed by a drunk driver."

The driver was identified as Alan Bryant Hayes, 34, who fled the scene, according to KPRC.

"Well, he stopped and got out and helped my daughter pull my son, pull Jacob from under his driver-side tire and only after that did he get back in his car and drive off and leave," said Steve Lewis, Jacob Lewis' father.

Shortly after the incident, police were able to stop Hayes, who then attempted to flee, according to KPRC. He was tracked down and taken into custody. 

Bancroft sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.

"It was the night I had been looking forward to for a very long time and turned for the absolute worst," she said. "What I hope will be the worst thing I have to live through."

Members of the Pokémon Community of Houston set up the GoFundMe page to help Steve Lewis "honor the memory of his son by raising money for flowers and funeral costs."

"Jacob Lewis spent many years playing the Pokemon TCG in the Houston area. He had completed the World Championships, the highest-level event, for many years. Because of this, he has inspired many others to strive for more," the fundraising site reads.

"Steve is one of the trusted and knowledgeable people within Houston regarding Pokémon," it continues. "A true leader of the community. It hurts us to see him suffer such a loss. We only wish to help him honor the memory of his son by raising money for flowers and funeral costs. That his Pokémon family is here to help."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
A Texas man was killed by an alleged drunk driver after leaving a Taylor Swift concert Friday.
taylor swift, concert, man, killed, drunk driver
321
2023-47-25
Tuesday, 25 April 2023 10:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved