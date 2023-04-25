Taylor Swift Concertgoer Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver

A Texas man was killed by an alleged drunk driver after leaving a Taylor Swift concert Friday.

The incident took place when Jacob Lewis, 20, and his sister April Bancroft were driving home from Swift's Eera Tour in Houston. According to a GoFundMe page, their car stalled and Jacob Lewis got out to push it "when he was tragically hit and killed by a drunk driver."

The driver was identified as Alan Bryant Hayes, 34, who fled the scene, according to KPRC.

"Well, he stopped and got out and helped my daughter pull my son, pull Jacob from under his driver-side tire and only after that did he get back in his car and drive off and leave," said Steve Lewis, Jacob Lewis' father.

Shortly after the incident, police were able to stop Hayes, who then attempted to flee, according to KPRC. He was tracked down and taken into custody.

Bancroft sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.

"It was the night I had been looking forward to for a very long time and turned for the absolute worst," she said. "What I hope will be the worst thing I have to live through."

Members of the Pokémon Community of Houston set up the GoFundMe page to help Steve Lewis "honor the memory of his son by raising money for flowers and funeral costs."

"Jacob Lewis spent many years playing the Pokemon TCG in the Houston area. He had completed the World Championships, the highest-level event, for many years. Because of this, he has inspired many others to strive for more," the fundraising site reads.

"Steve is one of the trusted and knowledgeable people within Houston regarding Pokémon," it continues. "A true leader of the community. It hurts us to see him suffer such a loss. We only wish to help him honor the memory of his son by raising money for flowers and funeral costs. That his Pokémon family is here to help."