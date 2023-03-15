×
Arizona City Changes Name in Honor of Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 15 March 2023 11:15 AM EDT

A city in Arizona will temporarily be changing its name in honor of Taylor Swift.

For two days, Glendale will be known as "Swift City" as it celebrates the launch of Swift's Eras Tour, which will see the pop icon performing two sold-out shows at State Farm Stadium on March 17 and 18. Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers announced the official name change in a ceremony on March 13.

"And now therefore, I, Jerry P. Weiers, mayor of the city of Glendale, on behalf of our city council, do hereby proclaim that on March 17 and 18, 2023, the city of Glendale will be renamed Swift City,” he said in the ceremonial press conference, according to The A.V. Club. "And all Swifties are encouraged to share their smiles that could light up this whole town on all the social media platforms because the best people in life are free."

Digital billboards welcoming Swift will be placed along the city's freeways and throughout the Westgate Entertainment District. Glendale will also be selling shirts sporting the new name.

Swift sent fans into a frenzy when she announced her Eras Tour, which is her first since the 2018 "Reputation" stadium tour, in November last year. In a post to Instagram, Swift described the upcoming tour as "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)."

She also wrote that she was "feeling like the luckiest person alive because I get to take these brilliant artists out on tour with me," as she announced that fellow artists Paramore, Beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, Muna, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn would be joining her.

"I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there," Swift wrote. "It’s been a long time coming."

The tour comprises 27 dates across 20 cities and will wrap up on Aug. 5 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Wednesday, 15 March 2023 11:15 AM
