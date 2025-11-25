Tara Reid Hospitalized, Says Bar Drink Was Drugged

"American Pie" actor Tara Reid was hospitalized in Chicago on Sunday after losing consciousness in what she said was a drink-tampering incident at a Rosemont hotel.

Reid, 50, told TMZ she became ill after drinking a cocktail she had ordered at the hotel bar the night before.

She said she had briefly stepped outside to smoke and returned to find her drink covered with a napkin she did not place there.

Reid said she removed the napkin, finished the drink and has no memory of the events that followed except for regaining awareness while receiving medical care.

Hotel security staff were recorded assisting Reid shortly after the episode.

Video obtained by TMZ shows her appearing disoriented as employees help her into a wheelchair before paramedics place her on a stretcher for transport to a hospital.

She was admitted on Sunday, Nov. 23, and released after receiving treatment.

Reid's representative, Jane Owen, confirmed Monday that the actor filed a police report regarding an incident "in which she believes her drink was tampered with."

Owen said authorities have begun an investigation and that Reid is cooperating with law enforcement.

"Tara is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time," Owen said in a statement to USA Today. "She also urges everyone to be careful, watch your drinks and never leave them unattended, as this can happen to anyone."

Local police have not publicly released additional details about the investigation, including whether surveillance footage or witnesses have been identified.

Reid had checked into the Rosemont property on Saturday.

She told TMZ that she had not left her drink unattended for more than a short period and had no reason to suspect any issue until she noticed the napkin atop the glass.

After finishing the drink, she said she remembered nothing until waking up in the hospital.

Reid, who is also known for roles in "The Big Lebowski" and the "Sharknado" films, has spoken openly in the past about maintaining sobriety.

In a 2009 interview with InTouch Weekly, Reid said her decision to seek treatment for substance use more than a decade ago had been a turning point.

She described admitting herself to the Promises rehabilitation center in Malibu in 2008 as "the greatest decision I ever made."

"I didn't like the person I was. I was sad and conflicted," she added.

"Some people get forced to be in rehab. I went there by myself."

"I put myself there. It was the greatest decision I ever made," she continued at the time.

"The hardest thing was walking through the door for the first time — finally admitting that I had a problem. I had been in such denial," she said. "Rehab saved my life."