Clint Eastwood Convinced Charlie Sheen to Go to Rehab

Charlie Sheen reflected on a family intervention in 1990 that led to his first attempt at recovery, prompted by a phone call from actor Clint Eastwood.

In Netflix's new two-part docuseries, "aka Charlie Sheen," the 60-year-old actor explained how the intervention was staged under the guise of a birthday party for his father, Martin Sheen. The gathering took place on Aug. 3, 1990, at the Sheen family home.

"I get invited to my dad's birthday party," Charlie Sheen said in the documentary, as cited by People.

Expecting a celebration, he instead walked into "a really expertly organized circle of people" ready to confront him.

The group included his siblings, his parents, and friends such as Rob Lowe. Also present were his yoga instructor and his former seventh-grade history teacher. His longtime friend Sean Penn did not attend.

"I was never involved with those interventions," Penn said in the series. "I was not, you know, walking a perfect trail of my own in some regards."

Charlie Sheen described the intervention as "very emotional," with attendees reading letters urging him to seek treatment. When he asked for time to decide, the group said the choice had to be made immediately.

Initially resistant, Charlie Sheen considered pretending to agree before backing out later. At that point, his father handed him the phone, saying someone wanted to speak with him. On the line was Clint Eastwood, who was about to co-star with Charlie Sheen in "The Rookie."

"It's a very recognizable, very globally familiar voice," Charlie Sheen recalled. "It's Clint."

Eastwood urged him to get help, saying, "You've got to get the train back on the tracks, kid. … You're worth saving."

Charlie Sheen said the call persuaded him.

"It was really powerful," he said.

Afterward, he agreed to enter rehab that day.

Although sobriety did not last at the time, Charlie Sheen said the intervention marked a turning point. After decades of substance abuse, he has been sober since 2017.

"You have to be willing," Charlie Sheen told People in a recent interview, adding that he keeps a mental list of "the worst, most shameful things I've done" to avoid relapse.