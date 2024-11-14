Sydney Sweeney: Female Empowerment Culture in Hollywood 'Fake'

Sydney Sweeney has spoken out about "fake" female empowerment in Hollywood.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 27-year-old "White Lotus" star called out what she said is hypocrisy within the industry, noting that those who publicly promote feminist ideals are privately "trying to bash and discredit" younger women.

Reflecting on the industry’s attitude toward women, Sweeney stated that the idea of "women empowering other women" is often just a "front" hiding more harmful behaviors.

"It’s very disheartening to see women tear other women down," she said. "Especially when women who are successful in other avenues of their industry see younger talent working really hard — hoping to achieve whatever dreams that they may have — and then trying to bash and discredit any work that they’ve done."

Sweeney noted that, while "the entire industry" is claiming that women are "empowering other women," "none of it’s happening."

"All of it is fake and a front for all the other [expletive] that they say behind everyone’s back," she added.

The actor pointed out that there was a "generation problem to believe only one woman can be at the top" and that there were "many studies and different opinions" on the reasons for it.

"There’s one woman who can get the man. There’s one woman who can be, I don’t know, anything," she said.

"So then all the others feel like they have to fight each other or take that one woman down instead of being like, 'Let’s all lift each other up.' I’m still trying to figure it out. I’m just trying my best over here. Why am I getting attacked?"

Earlier this year, Sweeney faced criticism from producer Carol Baum, who questioned her appeal at a film screening, saying, "She's not pretty, she can't act. Why is she so hot?" according to the Daily Mail.

The veteran producer, known for her work on films such as "Dead Ringers," "Father of the Bride" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," made her remarks during a discussion in Pleasantville, N.Y., with New York Times film critic Janet Maslin.

"There's an actress who everybody loves now: Sydney Sweeney. I don't get Sydney Sweeney. I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney's movie ['Anyone but You'] because I wanted to watch it. I wanted to know who she is and why everybody's talking about her," she said, according to the Daily Mail. "I watched this unwatchable movie — sorry to people who love this ... romantic comedy where they hate each other."

Baum, an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California, continued: "I said to my class, 'Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty, she can't act. Why is she so hot?' Nobody had an answer. But then the question was asked, 'Well, if you could get your movie made because she was in it, would you do it?' ... That's a very hard question to answer because we all want to get the movie made and who walks away from a green light? Nobody I know. Your job is to get the movie made."

A rep for Sweeney was quick to slam Baum in a statement to Variety.

"How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman," the rep said. "If that's what she's learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that's shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum's character."