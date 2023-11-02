Suzanne Somers' Official Cause of Death Revealed

Suzanne Somers' official cause of death has been revealed.

The actor, who fought a decades-long battle with breast cancer, succumbed to the disease, which had also spread to her brain, according to a copy of Somers' death certificate obtained by USA Today.

The outlet further noted that hypertension and hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluids in the brain, were listed as conditions that contributed to the "Three's Company" star's death.

Somers died Oct. 15 at age 75 following a battle with an "aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years," her longtime publicist R. Couri Hay revealed in a statement at the time.

"Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family," the publicist continued. "Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on Oct. 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly."

Somers shared a health update in July, saying that her breast cancer had returned.

"I have been living with cancer since my 20s. And every time that little [expletive] pops up, I continue to bat it back. I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me," she said in a statement shared with Entertainment Tonight.

"It's a recurrence of my breast cancer. Like any cancer patient, when you get that dreaded, 'It's back' you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is familiar battleground for me and I'm very tough."

Somers went on to explain that cancer had affected her "whole family" but added that it brought her and her husband, Alan Hamel, closer together and showed them how precious every day was.

"We have not spent even one day apart in over 42 years. That's the big upside of my cancer," she said.