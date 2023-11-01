'General Hospital' Star Tyler Christopher Dead at 50

Emmy-winning actor Tyler Christopher, best known for his role in "General Hospital," has died at age 50.

Christopher's former costar Maurice Benard confirmed the news on Instagram.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher," he wrote. "Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment."

Benard went on to describe Christopher as "a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting."

"Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him," he continued, further noting that Christopher "was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol."

"We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father," he added.

"General Hospital" Executive Producer Frank Valentini also revealed the news in a statement to People.

"I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher’s passing. He was kind, an incredible actor, and dear friend, who was beloved by our GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine," Valentini said.

"On behalf of everyone at 'General Hospital,' our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."

From 1996 to 2016, Christopher delivered an Emmy-winning performance as Nikolas Cassadine in the famed medical soap opera and also earned an Emmy-nomination for his portrayal of Stefan DiMera on "Days of Our Lives" from 2018 to 2019.

In recent years, Christopher has had a public battle with alcohol addiction.

In May, Christopher was arrested at the Hollywood Burbank Airport for public intoxication, posting bail of $250. Prior to that, in 2019, he was arrested for public intoxication after falling asleep in an Uber, for which he pleaded guilty. Despite law enforcement's request for an alcohol treatment program, the judge declined the sentence.

Previously, Christopher was placed under his sister's guardianship due to alcohol withdrawal after he fell, suffered a head injury, and required life-saving surgery for internal bleeding. Subsequently, his sister sought guardianship while he was hospitalized.

In July, the actor revealed that he had regained control of his life again.