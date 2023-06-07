Susan Boyle Reveals She Had Stroke Last Year

Susan Boyle stunned fans when she made a surprise appearance on "Britain's Got Talent" — the very show that catapulted her to fame in 2009 — but the Scottish singer revealed that she had to fight "like crazy" to get back on stage after suffering a stroke last year.

Boyle shared the news after joining the cast of the West End's Les Miserables to sing "I Dreamed a Dream" for the season 16 finale that aired on Sunday.

"It feels great," said Boyle, 62, of her performance, according to People. "It is extra special for me actually because last April there I suffered a minor stroke."

She continued: "I have fought like crazy to get back on stage. And I have done it."

Primary judge Simon Cowell applauded Boyle for her bravery in sharing the health update.

"Susan, we owe you so much and I knew you weren't well, but if anyone was going to come back, you were going to come back because it wouldn't be the same without you," he said.

Boyle also opened up about her return to stage on social media after her performance on "Britain's Got Talent."

"Tonight I had the privilege of returning to @bgt and performing with the wonderful cast of @lesmizofficial,” she captioned photos from the big night on Instagram.

"This evening was even more special for me as in April of 2022 I had a stroke," Boyle wrote. "For the past year I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back, with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again and tonight my hard work and perseverance paid off, singing the song that started it all, 'I Dreamed A Dream'…" she concluded.

Boyle launched her musical career in 2009 after coming in a surprise second during the final round of "Britain's Got Talent," according to The Los Angeles Times. By 2019, the recording artist revealed that she had amassed a fortune.