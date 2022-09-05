'NCIS' Star Pauley Perrette Says She Had 'Massive Stroke'

"NCIS" alum Pauley Perrette revealed that she suffered a "massive stroke" a year ago.

The actor, who famously played the beloved character Abby Sciuto in the series, gave fans a belated health update while opening up about some of the struggles she's faced in a video on Twitter.

"Hey guys, oh my God, it's Sept. 2," she said in the video. "It's a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I'm still here."

Perrette discussed all the times she had "cheated death."

"Yes, I'm still here, again. How many times do I cheat death? Like I almost died from a hair dye allergy. I have food allergies, I'm a domestic violence and a rape survivor," she said. "I was assaulted by a crazy homeless person and almost died, and I'm still here.

"I'm feeling really grateful and especially for all my rescue dogs that are over there. And I'm here, I'm still here, I feel good. I've been through a lot in the last two years."

Captioning the video, Perrette added, "One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, and Daddy and then Cousin Wayne. And still so grateful, Still so full of faith, And still here!"

Perrette played Abby Sciuto in "NCIS" for 15 years. She announced her intention to depart from the CBS investigative drama in 2017, revealing that her decision was made the year before.

No explanation was provided, but a year later, after her final episode on the series was aired, the actor fired off a series of tweets hinting that assaults against her and a "powerful publicity machine" had kept her from talking about why she was leaving.

"I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs, and so many people. But at what cost? I don't know. Just know, I'm trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn't the right thing about crime," she wrote in one tweet.

"There is a 'machine' keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity 'machine'. No morals, no obligation to truth, and I'm just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it," she noted in a separate tweet.

"I've been supporting anti-bullying programs forever. But now I know because it was me!" she added in another tweet. "If it's school or work, that you're required to go to? It's horrifying. I left. Multiple physical assaults. I really get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone."

Steve Jaffe, Perrette's publicist at the time, confirmed that the star had made the tweets but provided no additional comments.