Sum 41 to Split After 27 Years

Canadian rock band Sum 41 is splitting up after 27 years.

The band, which formed in Ontario in 1996 and is best known for hits including "In Too Deep" and "Fatlip," announced the news in a statement shared on social media on Monday, confirming that its eighth album, "Heaven and Hell," would be the last.

In the statement, the band members said Sum 41 had brought "some of the best moments of our lives," but they were excited about the future.

"We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way," they said in the statement. "It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear it from us first."

The band said it will fulfill all tour dates this year. Sum 41 will release the final album and then embark on a world tour "to celebrate."

"For now, we look forward to seeing all of you on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us," the band said. "Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41."

Sum 41 rose to fame in 2001 after the release of its debut album, "All Killer No Filler."

The band was founded by guitarist Deryck Whibley, drummer Steve Jocz, bassist Richard Roy, and vocalist Jon Marshall, but has since seen several lineup changes, according to Pitchfork. Whibley is now the band's lead vocalist and also the only remaining original member. He is joined by guitarists Dave Baksh and Tom Thacker, bassist Jason McCaslin, and drummer Frank Zummo.

In 2014, Whibley was hospitalized after years of alcohol abuse, according to BBC. The musician and vocalist shared photos online of himself in a hospital bed.

"My liver and kidneys collapsed on me. Needless to say it scared me straight," he wrote. "I finally realised I can't drink any more. If I have one drink the docs say I will die."

Whibley said he spent over a month in the hospital, which included time in intensive care. He went on to urge fans to learn from his mistakes.

"I'm not preaching or anything but just always drink responsibly. I didn't, and look where that got me," he wrote.