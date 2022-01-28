Boston Band Breaks Up Amid Anti-Vax Controversy

Boston-based ska punk band The Mighty Mighty Bosstones announced it will be breaking up after nearly five decades together amid controversy surrounding a song that was used to promote an anti-vax march.

The band made the announcement Thursday on Facebook.

"After decades of brotherhood, touring the world, and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band," the Mighty Mighty Bosstones said in a statement.

"Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you."

The band did not provide a cause for their sudden breakup but it comes after it was revealed that a song, "Heart of Freedom," which promoted Robert F. Kennedy’s anti-vax rally in Washington, D.C. was produced by Bosstones frontman Dicky Barrett — or someone who shares the same name, according to Rolling Stone.

In addition to backlash over the song, RFK Jr. is now also reportedly facing legal action from Graham Nash, whose 1971 song "Chicago (We Can Change the World)" is interpolated in "Heart of Freedom," which was used to promote the Sunday march.

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones formed in 1983 and went on to release 11 albums as the original lineup that featured singer Barrett, saxophonist Tim "Johnny Vegas" Burton and bassist Joe Gittleman performing right up until the band's split.

A notable highlight in the band's career was their appearance in the 1995 film "Clueless" to perform their hit song "Where'd You Go?," which was also included on the film's soundtrack.

The band's song, "The Impression That I Get," also ended up as a Top 20 hit.